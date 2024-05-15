Coal scam: Main accused gets bail

Anoop Majee alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the coal theft case in Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) command area has got bail from the CBI Special Court today.

The judge of the Special CBI Court in Asansol, Rajesh Chakraborty has granted him bail against a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh.

Anoop Majee has surrendered before the Special CBI Court today in the alleged multi-crore coal scam. The CBI raided his house and lodged an FIR in November 2020.

Advertisement

A number of his associates have been arrested by CBI then by the ED in the coal case and even some senior ECL officers have also been arrested. Two CISF officials have also been arrested in this case.

Presently, all of them are out on bail.

The Special CBI Court judge, Rajesh Chakraborty has directed Anoop Majee to appear before the CBI and help in framing the charges sheet and also instructed him not to go beyond 50 kilometres from his house in Nituria in Purulia.

The charge sheet will be framed on 21 May after which the trial in this case will begin. Advocate Abhishek Mukherjee said that Anoop Majee had to surrender before the CBI Special Court on instructions of the Supreme Court.

The court has accepted the plea and given him bail on personal bond.