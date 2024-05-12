Former MP Sultan Ahmed died due to CBI pressure: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national secretary general Abhishek Banerjee in his explosive election campaign, accused that former TMC MP Sultan Ahmed died under pressure from the CBI.

On Saturday, he campaigned in support of Trinamul candidate Sajda Ahmed, widow of Uluberia’s former MP, at a Trinamul-organized event. Abhishek’s explosive allegation was, “This Uluberia was always targeted by the central government due to Ahmed’s presence here. He was tortured by the CBI and killed.”

Following this, Abhishek said, “His widow not only seeks your support but has also come to bless and pray for BJP’s destruction.” Sultan Ahmed, a Trinamul MP from Uluberia, died in 2017. His name was involved in the Narada sting operation. The CBI was involved in the investigation. Mr Ahmed died during investigations due to a heart attack. Trinamul chairperson had said that Sultan was very tense about Narada investigation. The chief minister Mamata Banerjee believed that Uluberia’s MP died of a heart attack due to this pressure, not being able to bear it. Mamata alleged that the CBI’s treatment of the former MP was inhumane.

Taking a step ahead from party MPs’ deaths, Subrata Bakshi, the TMC leader alleged that Sultan was mentally pressured in the name of investigation by the central government. Sultans have been physically harassed for the past few months by naming him in Saradha-Narada cases. Unable to compete politically, Sultan was put under stress. As a result, he became estranged from his family and social life. This time, Abhishek also made explosive allegations during the election. When he was talking about Sultan’s death, his wife, Sajda Ahmed, Trinamul’s candidate, stood on stage wiping her tears.