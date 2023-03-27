Bihar’s Sarvesh tops in national-level teaser contest

Sai Gayatri of BITS Pilani declared national winner of the 2nd teaser round of NICE 2023.

V Krishna Sai Gayatri of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (Hyderabad campus) was on Sunday declared the national winner of the 2nd Teaser Round of the National Inter-college Crossword Expedition (NICE) 2023.

While Sarvesh Kumar of Government Engineering College, Vaishali, Bihar, topped the East zone, Raushan Kishor of Nandini College, Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh, won the North zone. Pranjal Prakash of the Lakshmi Narayan College of Technology, Kalchuri Nagar, Madhya Pradesh; Navya Sri Arutla of BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering for Women; and Charagundla Sailaxmanof the National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya,topped West, South and Northeast zones, respectively.

The 1st Teaser Round of NICE 23 was held on March 19. The Teaser Rounds were held with the objective of warming up the participants and make them aware about the format of the competition.

With the completion of the 2nd Teaser Round, the stage is set for the formal launch of the nationwide contest on April 2 with an online Practice Round.

This will be followed by three online scoring rounds on three consecutive Sundays on April 9, 16 and 23 in Stage I of the three-stage contest. While the first stage is in online mode, the rest of the two stages will be offline. Stage II will comprise five Zonal Finals in designated cities and Stage III will witness the National Finals in Delhi.

Being organized by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the contest aims at challenging the student’s mental mettle and provides an opportunity for bringing laurels and National recognition to the institute. It is open to students of any college, university or deemed-to-be University recognised by the University Grants Commission.

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is a partner in the exercise. Civil society initiative Extra-C has received the AICTE mandate for conducting the competition through the three stages across the country.

The free-of-cost registration will remain open throughout Stage I on www.crypticsingh.com.

The official website of Extra-C will also be the hosting platform of Stage I and any other online activities associated with the contest, said Rituraj chief coordinator ( NICE 2023), Extra C Patna.