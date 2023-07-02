Follow Us:

Bihar: NIA team arrests youth in connection with PFI case in Darbhanga

Darbhanga SSP Avakash Kumar said, “NIA with the help of Darbhanga police arrested a suspected youth who is a suspect in a PFI case”

ANI | New Delhi | July 2, 2023 3:15 pm

Popular Front of India forms 'Service Teams', 'Killer Squads' to establish Islamic rule by 2047: NIA charge sheet

[File Photo]

National Investigation Team (NIA) team have arrested a youth from Chhotki Bazar of the Behera police station area at Darbhanga, in connection with a PFI case, Darbhanga’s Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar said on Sunday.

The youth used to study in Patna. The NIA team arrested the youth with the help of the Darbhanga police. Darbhanga SSP Avakash Kumar said, “NIA with the help of Darbhanga police arrested a suspected youth who is a suspect in a PFI case, from Chotki Bazar of the Bahera police station area.”

NIA and Bihar ATS teams jointly carried out raids at Mohammad Riazuddin Kasmi’s book stall in front of Imarat-e-Saria in Phulwari Sharif, in Patna district.

