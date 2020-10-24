The Bihar election in-charge of BJP, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking it to Twitter, Fadnavis said, “I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested Covid-19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors.”

“Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone!” he added.

Take care, everyone ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had been overseeing the poll campaign along with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Modi had tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

Sushil Modi had informed about the test result through a tweet. “Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temp. No temp. for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning,” he said.

On Sunday, he had held joint campaign with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Buxar and Bhojpur.