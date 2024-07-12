Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces compensation of Rs 4 Lakhs each for bereaved families of people killed due to lightning

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 4 Lakhs each for the bereaved families of 4 people who died due to lightning in Siwan, Supaul and Rohtas.

Taking to X CM Nitish Kumar posted, “It is unfortunate that 2 people died in Siwan, 1 in Supaul and 1 in Rohtas due to lightning. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. Rs 4 lakh each will be given as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. People are requested to be very cautious during bad weather. Follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department. Stay indoors during bad weather and stay safe.”

Lightning claimed two lives in Siwan and one each in Supaul and Rohtas districts since Wednesday, officials said.

Earlier Nitish Kumar condoled the death of 12 people due to lightning in seven districts in Bihar and announced an ex-gratia of four lakh rupees each to the dependents of the deceased.

“The Chief Minister has expressed deep condolences on the death of three people in Jamui, three in Kaimur, two in Rohtas, one in Saharsa, one in Saran, one in Bhojpur and one in Gopalganj due to lightning in the last 24 hours,” a press release by the state government said on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster. “The Chief Minister has today given instructions to give an ex-gratia grant of four lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased,” the release added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to exercise full caution during bad weather. In case of bad weather, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department to protect themselves from lightning. Stay indoors and stay safe during bad weather, the release said.

The Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey of rising water levels of rivers in West Champaran, East Champaran and Gopalganj districts of the state on Monday.