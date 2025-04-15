Nitish Kumar a political burden, BJP compelled to tolerate him till assembly polls: Jan Suraaj Party

Amidst the ongoing tussle in the NDA over the post of chief minister of Bihar post assembly elections 2025, the Jan Suraaj Party has said that Nitish Kumar is not well and has become a political burden. The BJP is aware of the fact and that is why it is afraid to declare that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister if the NDA forms government in Bihar again.

Jan Suraaj Party spokesperson Sadaf Iqbal further said that destiny has made such an equation that BJP has no option but to tolerate him as the chief minister.

She said, “BJP knows that today if the people of Bihar are angry with anyone, it is Nitish Kumar. If BJP has the courage, then it should declare that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister if the NDA government is formed again in Bihar.”

Jan Suraaj Party’s another spokesperson Amit Paswan said that the BJP does not have any eligible leader in Bihar to become chief minister.

He added, “Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary used to say that he would not open his turban until Nitish Kumar was removed from the post of chief minister, but today he himself has gone and sat in the lap of Nitish Kumar.”

Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had created a stir in Bihar politics saying that the Bihar elections will be contested under the leadership of Samrat Chaudhary.

It was considered a deliberate attempt to send a message to Nitish Kumar, as Samrat Chaudhary, who was present on the occasion, remained silent. Later, Bihar BJP leaders had to issue clarification on this. However, the issue refuses to die down.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that Nitish Kumar should take a serious note of Saini’s remark and prepare himself for the future as the BJP will not let him enjoy another term in office.

He asserted that every other leader in the BJP is harbouring a dream of becoming chief minister.

“They will keep fighting among themselves. But Bihar will bid farewell to the NDA’s old car. People have made up their mind to ride a new car. The people of Bihar are going to bring the Mahagathbandhan government in the state.”

Now, Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant has jumped into the fray to defend his father. He said that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar. His health is also absolutely fine.

This is being considered as a reply to Nayab Singh Saini and Samrat Chaudhary.