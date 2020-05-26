Bihar Board Results 2020: The BSEB Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Class 10 result 2020 on the official websites i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebresult.online, and bsebonline.org, bsebinteredu.in for 15.5 lakh candidates at 12:30 pm.

Candidates willing to check class 10 results 2020 need to follow these steps:

1) Log on to the any official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in or others

2) Click on the Bihar Board Class 10 result tab

3) A new window will open

4) Fill the blank space with the required information including roll code, roll number, registration number, date of birth.

5) Submit the details online and Class 10 result will be available on the screen.

DIRECT LINK TO BIHAR BOARD CLASS 10 RESULTS 2020: https://bsebonline.org/Search.html

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the Bihar Board exam results 2020 and keep it for records.

Along with this candidates can also get their Class 10 results 2020 through SMS services by sending a SMS in a specified format — BSEB<space>ROLL NUMBER — and send it to 56263.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the website some of the candidates may face issue in connecting to bihar board official result website in such case candidates are advised to stay calm try reaching the webpage in a short time.