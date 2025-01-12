Bihar bandh in support of job aspirants evokes mixed response

The day-long state-wide strike on Sunday over alleged irregularities in the 70th Combined Competitive Exams (preliminary) conducted by the BPSC on 13 December 2024, evoked mixed response.

It led to partial disruption in rail and road services across the state. However, major impact of the bandh was witessed in Patna, Hajipur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Katihar, Purnea and Madhepura districts.

The strike was called by independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, and supported by various political outfits including Bhim Army led by Chandra Shekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, besides various students’ organisations in support of the BPSC aspirants seeking cancellation of the exam.

Patna witnessed major disruption as Yadav’ supporters staged demonstrations across the city. They gathered near the historic Patna Science College in the morning and moved through Ashok Rajpath and Kargil Chowk to reach the Dak Bunglow Crossing, a major commercial intersection in the central section of the capital city.

The demonstrators attempted to disrupt the movement of vehicles, forced businessmen to shut their shops and also burnt effigies of top officials of the BPSC.

Yadav, draped in a shroud, addressed the demonstrators near the Dak Bunglow Crossing. Speaking about his decision to protest with a shroud, Yadav said that it reflects that Bihar youth have no future.

He said that students and youth in the state are plagued by apathy of the political establishments. They have no hope for their future as all political parties, whether in the government or in opposition, have left them to struggle for their future.

On the eve of the Bihar Bandh, Yadav had said that the state-wide strike was not limited to register protest over the alleged irregularities in the BPSC exam. This was part of a long-drawn struggle to help all students and job aspirants get justice.

He stressed that students have been frequently complaining about irregularities in various recruitment exams and admission tests. ”But the government never listened to them. That’s quite natural because incidents like paper leaks cannot occur without the involvement of government officials and powerful political figures,” he alleged.