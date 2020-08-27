India’s Coronavirus tally crossed 33 lakh-mark on Thursday as the country reported the biggest single-day spike of 75,760 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,023 people died of the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 60,472, Union Health Ministry data shows.

Of the total 33,10,235 Coronavirus cases, 7,25,991 are active while 25,23,772 people have been cured of the infection. With this, the recovery rate currently stands at 76.24 per cent.

In India, the fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.83 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The Government said early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the Case Fatality Rate low.

However, India remains the third worst hit after the United States and Brazil in terms of cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 9,24,998 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total to 3,85,76,510 samples being tested till August 26.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the pandemic, accounting for 7,18,711 cases and 23,089 deaths. It is followed by three southern states, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has extended the ongoing general coronavirus lockdown in the state to September 20, with “hard lockdowns” scheduled for September 7, 11 and 12.

Globally, the overall number of Coronavirus cases has surpassed the 24 million-mark, while the deaths have crossed 824,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,085,646 and the fatalities rose to 824,368, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounts for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,821,195 and 179,708 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 3,717,156 infections and 117,665 deaths.