‘Big achievement’: Chhattisgarh CM lauds security forces after 29 Naxals killed in encounter in Kanker

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the DRG and BSF personnel for their successful operation after 29 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district on Tuesday and termed it a “big achievement.”

“It is indeed a very big achievement. A joint party of DRG and BSF carried out this operation and encountered Naxalites in the Binagunda-Koragutta jungles of the Chhottebetiya Police Station area of Kanker District. 29 Naxalites have been reported dead. Three jawans have been injured during the encounter and they are being treated. I congratulate all jawans and security personnel involved in this historical encounter,” CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

He said that the Naxalites were trying to disrupt the election process.

“It seems as if the Naxalites wanted to disrupt the election process in the Bastar region on April 19. The site of the encounter is close to the Bastar and Kanker Lok Sabha constituencies. In Bastar, elections are going to be held on April 19. In the past, they have attempted to disrupt polls. Our government is trying to bring development in the naxal-affected areas through the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme. Home Minister Amit Shah has also reiterated his desire to put an end to naxalism. The government wants these Naxalites to come into the mainstream,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma met with injured jawans who were admitted to a private hospital in the state capital, Raipur.

“This operation was done like a surgical strike and 29 Naxals were killed. Some of the Naxals must have been injured and by tomorrow, the number can increase as well. Two jawans–DRGC & CRPF were injured and I had come to meet them. They are out of danger and they will be operated on Wednesday. The government is open to talks (with Naxals) at every level,” Sharma said.

Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Elesela said that they had gotten the information that before the polls, the Naxals had gathered and had plans to unleash violence.

“29 Naxalites have been killed, out of which 3 Naxalites have been identified so far. A BSF inspector and a constable of Kanker police have been injured in the incident. Both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. They were planning to disrupt polls in Narayanpur and Kanker,” he said.

Earlier in the day, police stated that at around 2 pm, there was an exchange of fire between Naxals and security forces comprising the Binagunda-Koragutta jungles of the Chhottebetiya Police Station area of Kanker District.

“After the encounter, the area was searched and 29 Naxal dead bodies, along with a huge cache of AK 47 rifles, INSAS/SLR/Carbine/.303 rifles and huge quantities of arms ammunition, were recovered from the spot. Three of the jawans were injured in the encounter and their condition is out of danger,” the police said.