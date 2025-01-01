Bhuvnesh Kumar assumes charge as CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India

Bhuvnesh Kumar assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday. He is an officer of the 1995 batch IAS from the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

A graduate and gold medalist from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, he held several important positions both at the Centre and in his cadre state. Along with CEO UIDAI, he continues to be an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. Earlier, he has also served as the Joint Secretary in MeitY.

In Uttar Pradesh, he served as the Principal Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries. Previously he was the Secretary Finance, Secretary MSME, Secretary Technical Education and Divisional Commissioner Department of Land Revenue in the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

He was also the Secretary in charge of Sports and Youth Welfare, Planning, and Vocational Education among many other important positions in his cadre.