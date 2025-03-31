90% Indian CEOs believe their investments through JVs, M&As critical for growth: EY

Indian CEOs are more confident than their global counterparts on cost of doing business, revenue and competitive position, said a latest report by EY.

According to the latest EY-Parthenon CEO Outlook Survey: Global Confidence Index 2025, India Findings, 90% of Indian CEOs believe that investments in existing operations and new areas through joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions are critical for growth.

While all of them are very optimistic that they can successfully reimagine their business model for the future through transformation.

The EY survey also finds that 86% of CEOs recognize the pivotal role of emerging technologies, marking them as a key investment priority for the next 12 months, while 90% believe successful AI adoption and workforce upskilling will define industry leaders.

This forward-thinking approach underscores the resilience and adaptability of Indian businesses, with transformation at the heart of their ambitions, the report said.

The EY survey highlighted that the strategic vision and investment in people – including upskilling employees to keep pace with technological innovation – are considered essential levers for growth.

Further, 20% of CEOs said improving customer engagement and retention is the first priority, followed by 18% who said improving employee engagement and retention.

Also, 16% said reducing costs and unlocking savings, and 14% stated that enhancing product and process innovation can improve current offerings and create new products and services.

Despite the optimism and plans for more deals, 96% CEOs identify escalating geopolitical instability and uncertainty as their primary concern, highlighting the significant impact of global political dynamics on business operations and strategic planning.