‘Bharat’ jettisoning colonial mindset: Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that ‘Bharat’ is quickly jettisoning the colonial mindset and defying the earlier deified colonial ideas and symbols. The Indian public administration, he said, should have Indian characteristics distanced from colonial mindset, aligning with the post-independence aspirations of India.

Addressing a gathering at the 70th Annual Meeting of the General Body of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, he noted that the new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — have unshackled the Indian Criminal Justice system from colonial legacy.

It is a monumental and revolutionary change that the ‘Dand’ Sanhita has now become the ‘Nyaya’ Sanhita, effecting improvements to protect the victim’s interests, carry out prosecution efficiently, amongst many other aspects. ”Bharat is quickly jettisoning the colonial mindset. Now you do not need English to learn medicine or technology”, Mr Dhankhar added.

Highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence and soft skills among public officials, he said, “Focus more on emotional intelligence of its trainees. Developing soft skills, emotional intelligence, and cultural competence among public officials is crucial so that officials can understand the struggles of the marginalized and the underprivileged; design and implement policies that truly address those challenges”. Mr Dhankhar further emphasised the need to enhance civil servants’ problem-solving abilities and reinforce ethical leadership, stating that while ethical standards are fundamental to our civilization, they require constant nurturing to withstand temptation.

Underlining the importance of technology adoption in public administration, he said, “Our training programmes [IIPA’s] and research initiatives should focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics, while ensuring their ethical and responsible implementation in public service delivery. The cornerstone of effective public administration is continuous learning and capacity building.”

Drawing attention to the concern of digital marginalisation and need for an inclusive approach, He underlined, “However, while embracing technology, we must also ensure that it does not create further divisions. Rapidly advancing technology can exclude the most vulnerable sections of society. Therefore, our approach should be inclusive and inspired by ‘antyoday,’ ensuring that technological advancements reach all corners of our population.”

Stressing the need for data driven and evidence based studies to assess impact of welfare measures, Mr Dhankhar said, “As we progress into a new era of governance, data must be at the forefront of our decision-making processes. Evidence-based studies are essential to understand the impact of various welfare policies. Assessments based on empirical evidence will not only enhance the credibility of our institutions but also build public trust in governance. It will also give a befitting reply to those who are not ready to accept the phenomenal rise of Bharat and leave no stone unturned to taint and tarnish our institutions!”