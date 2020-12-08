In order to mark their protest against the three farm bills, after days of agitation, the protesting farmers mark “Bharat bandh” today from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Transport services, offices and shops – particularly those selling fruits and vegetables – in some states and cities likely to be affected.

Police in Delhi and Haryana have issued advisories to re-route traffic where possible or warn commuters of delays.

Delhi Police have provided the details of the routes affected today.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 8, 2020

Latest update: Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Border are open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice — DCP TRAFFIC WESTERN RANGE (@DcpWestern) December 8, 2020

Update: Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders

*Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders* @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice — DCP TRAFFIC WESTERN RANGE (@DcpWestern) December 8, 2020

Social activist Anna Hazare also sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers.

Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interests of cultivators.

In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers’ protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.

“I appeal to the people of the country that the agitation which is going on in Delhi should spread across the country. The situation needs to created to create pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers need to hit streets. But no one should resort to violence,” said Hazare who began his fast in Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

He said this was the “right time” for farmers to come out on streets and get their issues resolved.

“I had backed this cause earlier also, and will continue to do so,” he said.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security during Tuesday’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers’ unions and supported by the Opposition parties while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on that day, officials said.

In a countrywide advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued concerning health and social distancing are strictly followed.

The states and UTs were told that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the bandh and precautionary measures taken so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a Home Ministry official said on Monday.