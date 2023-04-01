Bhagwat lauds contribution of Sindhis to the nation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday lauded the contribution of the Sindhi community in all fields and noted that at the time of the country’s division in 1947, members of the community decided to remain with India.

Addressing a large crowd at a function at BHEL ground here to mark the closing of the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Sindhi community martyr Hemu Kalani, Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the division of India was an artificial one and even the people in Pakistan now say it was a mistake.

Bhagwat said India was known for its Sindhu culture and tradition before 1947. He called upon all those present saying you are Sindhu, which means you are Hindu.

On the occasion, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made several announcements for the welfare of the Sindhi community.

With an eye on the election year for Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan announced that the state government would include lessons on Hemu Kalani, King Daahir Sen and other Sindhi legends in the textbooks of school curriculum in MP.

The CM said the state government would provide pattas to Sindhis at just one percent of the land cost. He asserted that this was the right of the Sindhi community members.

Chouhan also said the state government would provide Rs 25000 each to people travelling on Sindhu Darshan yatra. The CM announced setting up a museum to display the lives and achievements of Sindhi community personalities and their culture and traditions.

The CM also announced to provide Rs five crore budget to the Sindhi Literature Academy.