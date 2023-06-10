India to become developed nation by 2047: Rajnath Singh

India has entered its golden age and is surging ahead at an unprecedented pace to become a developed nation by 2047 at the end of ‘Amrit Kaal’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

He called upon the young ignited minds of the country to come out with new ideas and innovations and help the government make India a developed nation as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing the convocation ceremony of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Rohtas district of Bihar.

Rajnath stated that due to the government’s efforts, India was among the top five economies of the world. He quoted a report by investment firm Morgan Stanley that India would become the third-largest economy by 2027.

The minister also shed light on the growth of the start-up ecosystem in the country, pointing out that the number of start-ups has skyrocketed to nearly one lakh today, including over 100 unicorns, from just 500 seven-eight years ago. He emphasised that the youth has the potential and capability to take the nation to greater heights and contribute to the betterment of humanity.

Rajnath urged the students to lay emphasis on connecting with the country’s cultures, values and traditions, as much as they focus on obtaining education and knowledge. “Your values are not only your identity in the world, but it is also that of your parents, teachers and the country,” he said.

He also exhorted the students to concentrate on character-building, highlighting that India was a place where a person’s worth was not only assessed by his/her knowledge but also through values and behavior and how proficiently that skill was used. Ego, overconfidence and self-centered attitude were some of the biggest roadblocks to growth, he said, adding that the aim should be to move forward taking everyone together on the path of progress.

Rajnath urged the students to keep grooming themselves spiritually even as the educational institutions nurture them at the academic and mental levels. He also called upon the teaching fraternity to light the eternal flame of learning in the hearts and minds of students.