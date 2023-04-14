Nation pays homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 133th birth anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 133th birth anniversary here on Friday.

The President offered floral tributes at the statue of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. BR Ambedkar at Sansad Bhavan Lawns in the Parliament House complex this morning. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also offered floral tributes to the iconic social reformer of the country.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virender Kumar and other Union Ministers, leaders and other dignitaries also offered tributes.

A function was organised by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Taking to Twitter, the President said, “I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.”

Vice-President tweeted, “Humble tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. He was a towering intellectual, legal stalwart, social reformer & true nationalist. Babasaheb was an upholder of the Rule of Law, a relentless advocate for justice and a tireless champion of equal rights for all.”

“Babasaheb’s vision and ideals are ever relevant and inspiration for India’s vibrant democracy. #AmbedkarJayanti,” the vice-president said in another tweet.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Hundreds of salutes to Pujya Babasaheb, who dedicated his life for the empowerment of the deprived and exploited sections of the society, on his birth anniversary. Jai Bheem!”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Baba Saheb on the occasion. “Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, who ensured justice and rights to the last person of the country, on his birth anniversary. Sacrificing all the comforts and facilities, he dedicated his life to the welfare of the underprivileged. His ideals and thoughts will continue to guide our path,” Shah said in a tweet.

Born on April 14, 1891, Dr. Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Dr. Ambedkar was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.