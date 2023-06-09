Nation paying heavy price for PM’s clean chit to China: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today slammed the BJP government, saying the nation was a heavy price for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ”clean chit” to China.

Drawing attention to a media report claiming Chinese infrastructure construction near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Uttarakhand border, he said Congress President Beijing “should be confronted strategically together and not by making hollow boasts”.

The Congress chief tweeted: ”Our territorial integrity is being impinged upon by audacious Chinese military construction at the LAC, now in Uttrakhand! The nation is paying a heavy price for Modi ji’s CLEAN CHIT to China.”

The report claimed that the structures were coming up just 40 km away from the Pulam Sumda in Uttarkashi district.

Kharge’s statement came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that ties with China would remain impaired until the military stand-off at eastern Ladakh was peacefully resolved.