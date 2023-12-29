Beware of masked secular parties: Tripura Ex-CM Manik Sarkar

“We need to be cautious about the non-BJP parties disguising themselves as the ‘enemies of the saffron party’, said Manik Sarkar, the CPM politburo member and former chief minister of Tripura.

Mr Sarkar added, “These people are sharing platforms with the secular and Left parties but actually have a hidden agenda to serve the purpose of the BJP.”

He said, “Such masked secularists are the actual enemies of the people and try to harvest benefits leaving people in utter confusion.” He however didn’t name any party.

Advertisement

Sarkar was addressing as the key speaker at the Nirupam Sen memorial lecture organised by the CPM district committee of East Burdwan today.