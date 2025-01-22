Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: A decade of empowering girls and achieving gender equality, says Annpurna Devi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, lauded the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme as a powerful catalyst for social change, saying its transformative impact has been felt across India. “The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative has evolved from a government programme to a nationwide movement. Over the past 10 years, it has played a pivotal role in improving the status of the girl child, ensuring she receives equal opportunities in education, health, and overall development,” Devi remarked during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the scheme.

Launched in 2015, the BBBP scheme was designed to address gender imbalances and empower the girl child. The event reflected on the significant progress achieved over the past decade and highlighted the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the empowerment of women and girls. It also reinforced the country’s vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, where gender equality is not just a policy priority but a societal norm.

Advertisement

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, highlighted the positive impact the scheme has had in critical sectors like health and education. “The success of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is evident in the improvements we’ve seen in child sex ratios, institutional deliveries, and healthcare access for girls. The government remains dedicated to ensuring every girl receives the care and opportunities she needs to grow into a future leader,” he stated.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, spoke about the cultural shift that the scheme has fostered. “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao reflects our collective commitment to uplifting women. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our dedication to creating an environment where every girl has the right to education, health, and a future filled with opportunities,” she noted.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development also highlighted several initiatives launched under the BBBP scheme, including the Compendium of Best Practices, the Mission Vatsalya Portal, the Mission Shakti Portal, and the Mission Shakti Mobile App.

Over the past decade, the BBBP scheme has achieved significant milestones in improving gender equality and the status of girls in India. The National Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) has improved from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24. Additionally, the gross enrolment ratio of girls at the secondary level has increased from 75.51 per cent to 78 per cent, institutional deliveries have surged from 61 per cent to 97.3 per cent, and first-trimester antenatal care registrations have risen from 61 per cent to 80.5 per cent.