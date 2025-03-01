Three-day celebration of Ramakrishna’s birth

The Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission Math is celebrating the 190th birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

The adhyaksha of Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission Math, Swami Lokattaranda, said, “In all 320 Ramakrishna Mission Maths, the birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna is observed and celebrated as per the Bengali calendar, on the month of Phalgun Shukla Paksha Dvitiya Tithi.”

Sri Ramakrishna was born in the village of Kamarpukur, about sixty miles northwest of Kolkata. From an early age, he had a strong disinclination towards formal education and worldly affairs. He was fond of serving holy men and listening to their discourses. He was often found absorbed in a spiritual mood. At the age six, he experienced his first ecstasy while watching flying cranes.

In the later part of his life, he was appointed as the chief priest of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, built by Rani Rasmoni. Ramakrishna developed an intense devotion to Mother Kali. His longing culminated in the vision of Mother Kali as boundless effulgence, engulfing everything around him.

He expressed the essence of his twelve years of spiritual realisations in the simple dictum: Joto mat, toto path (As many faiths, so many paths).

Swami Lokattaranda said, “On the first day of the celebration, 28 February, more than seven thousand devotees and followers participated in a prabhat pheri. Around 30,000 devotees and followers were provided prasad. On the second day, 1,350 needy people will be provided with clothing. On the third day, 1,350 students will be given essential stationery.”

Devotees will be enriched through discourses mainly based on *Ramakrishna Kathamrita*, delivered by the Swamijis of the Ramakrishna Mission Math order. Devotional songs will fill the mind and spirit with bliss.

Through Bengal’s traditional *Baul* songs and *Jatra* (open-air plays), the life and teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa will be shared with everyone.

“Besides observing and celebrating the 190th birth anniversary of Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, our aim is to spread the message of religious tolerance, respect for all religions and faiths, and to nurture a sense of brotherhood and communal harmony,” said Swami Lokattaranda.