Springdales School Dhaula Kuan commemorates 102nd anniversary of its founder Dr Rajni Kumar

In an endeavor to pay heartfelt tributes to its beloved Founder Dr Rajni Kumar, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, on Wednesday organised a special commemorative assembly ‘Remembering Dr Rajni Kumar: A Persona with A Rainbow of Virtues’, on her 102nd birth anniversary.

A day before, the school had organised a Cancer Screening Camp in its premises -upholding her cherished ideals of ‘Living is Giving’.

Celebrating the lifetime memories of Kumar, a video presentation, ‘The Magnificent Rajni Kumar’, captured her extraordinary journey.

While the soulful rendition of Uthe Sabke Kadam’ by the Junior School Choir’ echoed Nani Kumar’s infectious energy, the song by the Senior School Choir brought nostalgia as they presented her favorite song ‘On top of the World’.

The presentation by the Middle School, ‘ Virtues – Building a Better Us’, highlighted the qualities that defined the Founder. The students expressed their gratitude to their guiding light through their recitations ‘An Ode to Nani’ and ‘Our Loving Nani Kumar’.

The Finale ‘How could anything mean more to me than you!’ was a reflection of the admiration of the Springdalian family for the visionary educationist.

Reminiscing the larger-than-life persona of the founder, Dr Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools, advised the students to follow her ideals of giving back to society what each one of us has gained in the process of education.

The assembly was indeed a true expression of admiration to the incredible woman whose vision shaped Springdales Schools.