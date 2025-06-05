Bengaluru Stadium stampede: Karnataka HC takes suo-motu cognizance, hearing at 2.30 pm

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday took the suo-motu cognizance of the stampede incident during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The court is expected to hear the matter at 2:30 pm.

At least 11 people were crushed to death and 33 others were wounded, some of them critically, in the stampede that occurred outside the stadium during Wednesday’s victory celebrations.

A huge crowd of RCB fans had thronged the stadium to participate in the team’s victory celebrations. Thousands of fans were packed inside the stadium, and many more remained outside, giving police a hard time to control the crowd.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the stadium can accommodate only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh turned up to participate in the celebrations, overshadowed by the tragedy. Expressing his deep sorrow over the incident, Siddaramaiah said that precautionary measures were taken and an earlier scheduled victory march from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium was cancelled.

The Chief Minister also announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident, a report of which would be submitted in 15 days. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, social activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint in the Cubbon Park Police Station to register a case under Section 106 of the Indian Penal Code against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Board for negligence.

Lohith Hanumanpura, State Youth President, Aam Aadmi Party- Karnataka, has also filed a police complaint requesting to file an FIR against Karnataka State Cricket Association and the CEO of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in connection with the Bengaluru stampede incident.