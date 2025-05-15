Karnataka HC restrains police from action against Sonu Nigam

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief to Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, directing the police not to initiate any coercive measures against him in connection with a controversial statement he made during a college event in Bengaluru.

The court’s decision came on Thursday in response to Nigam’s plea seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him earlier this month.

Advertisement

A bench led by Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar instructed the singer to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation, while ensuring that no forceful action would be taken against him for now.

Advertisement

The controversy began during an event held at East Point College of Engineering and Technology, where Nigam was performing.

During his set, a young man from the audience demanded a Kannada song.

While initially acknowledging the value of Kannada music, Nigam took issue with the manner in which the demand was made. He remarked, “I’ve sung in Kannada for years—longer than that boy’s age. I always sing Kannada songs when requested, but I didn’t appreciate the way he shouted. It’s this kind of aggressive behaviour that leads to incidents like the Pahalgam attack.”

The reference to Pahalgam—a site of past terror violence in Jammu and Kashmir—sparked widespread outrage. Critics accused Nigam of making an inappropriate comparison that offended regional sentiments.

Several Kannada organisations condemned his remarks, demanding a public apology. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce went a step further, temporarily banning Sonu Nigam from working in the Kannada film industry.

A formal police complaint was filed by Dharmaraj A., president of the Bengaluru City District unit of the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. The FIR, registered on May 3, invoked multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of criminal intimidation, inciting public mischief, and intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace.

While arguing against any relief for Nigam, the prosecution pointed out that the entire incident was broadcast live and received extensive media attention.

They maintained that such public statements should not go unpunished due to their potential to inflame tensions.

In response to the backlash, Sonu Nigam took to Instagram with an apology. “Sorry Karnataka,” he wrote. “My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always.”