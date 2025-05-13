Sonu Nigam moves Karnataka HC to quash FIR over alleged anti-Kannadiga remarks

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who landed in controversy after allegedly linking a demand for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against him by Kannada activists for allegedly defaming the state and its language.

The FIR was registered at Avalahalli Police Station, citing that Nigam hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community during a performance at East Point College in Bengaluru on April 25–26.

The singer’s petition to quash the FIR came up today before a vacation bench of Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, which posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The FIR, registered on May 3, is based on a complaint filed by the pro-Kannada organization Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and its member, Dharma Raj Ananthaiha.

According to the complainants, Nigam’s remarks during the concert, made after an audience member requested a Kannada song, equated the request to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They allege that this portrayed Kannadigas as violent and intolerant, causing widespread distress in the community.

Nigam faces charges under Sections 351, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and statements conducing to public mischief, respectively.

The singer has also requested the court to stay the investigation against him.

Nigam initially defended his controversial remarks in a video, further angering the Kannada community. He claimed that a group of boys at the event rudely threatened him to sing in Kannada while he was performing Hindi songs.

Following backlash from the Kannada film fraternity and threats of a boycott, Nigam issued a public apology. However, the FIR remains, and the investigation is going on.