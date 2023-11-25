Bengaluru pays last respects to Captain M V Pranjal killed in action in Rajouri

A sizable crowd paid their last respects to Captain M V Pranjal, who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter with terrorists.

On Friday night, his lifeless remains were transported by air to Bengaluru and then brought to his parents’ residence in the nearby Anekal Taluk.

Grievers crowded around Capt. Pranjal’s body to offer condolences.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka and Rural Bangalore MP D K Suresh were among those who paid respect to the deceased and sent their sympathies to the family today.

Advertisement

Following a wreath-laying ceremony, the state administration and the Army presented Pranjal with a guard of honor. For the last ceremonies, his dead remains will be carried in a procession to a cremation in Kudlu Gate.

The 29-year-old from 63 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday, is survived by wife and parents.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid their last respects at HAL Airport, after his remains landed here last night.

Siddaramaiah, offering condolences, said the family of the victim will receive Rs 50 lakh.

In light of the soldier’s funeral ceremonies today, the opposition BJP has decided to delay its protest against the state government about the Cabinet’s decision to revoke approval for a CBI investigation into Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Pranjal, the son of retired Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited managing director M Venkatesh, completed his education in Surathkal in the Dakshina Kannada district.

He entered the National Defence Academy and enrolled in the Army following the completion of his engineering and academic mentorship program.