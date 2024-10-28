Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid surrenders in Tihar as his interim bail ends

Baramulla MP and President of Awami Ittehad Party Sheikh Abdul Rashid also known as Engineer Rashid on Monday surrendered at the Tihar Jail here after his interim bail in a terror-funding case expired and the Delhi Court deferred the pronouncement of order on regular bail till November 19.

Rashid was granted interim bail on September 10, to enable him to campaign for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which was later extended till October 28 on the grounds of his father’s health.

He had been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.

Rashid made headlines after he defeated Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah Chief Minister in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla parliamentary constituency despite facing imprisonment on terror-funding charges.