Banks should not skimp in giving loans in UP: State FM

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while advising public sector banks, said that they should not skimp in giving loans to meet the target of one trillion dollar economy of the state.

He questioned that when the loan deposit ratio of private banks, i.e. CD ratio ,can be more than 80 per cent, then what is the reason that government banks are not able to meet the target of 60 per cent.

Addressing representatives of banks at a NABARD programme here on Wednesday, he said that the target of the 1 trillion dollar economy should be encouraged to industrial units.

He said that today UP has left behind Maharashtra in terms of growth in economy. Khanna said that in the last 10 years, UP’s economy has increased what it could not do in the past 25 years.

State Cooperative Minister JPS Rathore said that the District Cooperative Banks which were earlier on the verge of closure and had been locked, are not only running today but have also started coming in profit.He appealed to NABARD and the government for more cooperation. NABARD Chief General Manager Pankaj Kumar also released the financial report of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion.