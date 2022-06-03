Bank manager killed in Kashmir cremated in Raj village

The body of Vijay Beniwal, a resident of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir, was cremated in his native village Bhagwan on Friday.

On Friday morning, the body arrived in the village from Kashmir.

Hundreds of people attended Beniwal’s final rituals, which were held in the village’s cremation cemetery.

Beniwal’s wife arrived at Bhagwan village about 7 a.m. with her husband’s body. The father was knocked out when he saw his son’s body. Shortly later, the final rituals were performed. Vijay had stated that he would visit the village in July. He had not returned to the village after his marriage. He wanted to switch cadres and took a test to do so.

Beniwal, a bank manager, had barely been married for three months and had traveled to Kashmir with his wife.

According to Beniwal’s father, “My son was studying for the exam in order to acquire a job as a branch manager somewhere else. We wished for him to return to Rajasthan.”

He was rushed to the hospital after being shot, but could not be rescued, according to officials.

A terrorist entered the bank and fired at Vijay Beniwal, according to CCTV evidence.

Beniwal was sent to the Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB) in Areh Mohanpora, Kulgam district, as a manager.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot strongly condemned the assassination and urged the central government to ensure the security of Kashmir’s citizens.

“Terrorists assassinated Vijay Kumar, a citizen of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, who was working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. I beseech God to provide him serenity and bravery for his family “In a tweet, he stated.

Gehlot added that he has put the federal government on his radar “In Kashmir, the NDA government has failed to restore peace. Citizens in Kashmir should be safe, according to the national government. Terrorists’ slaughter of our citizens would not be condoned “He went on to say.

(with inputs from IANS)