Bangladesh PM arrives, will hold talks with Modi on Saturday

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here this evening on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She was received at the airport by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Bangladesh High Commission.

This is the first bilateral state visit of a foreign leader to India after the formation of the new government, led by Mr Modi.

”This is a very important visit for us. Both sides have a lot of expectations. Both sides are committed to deepening these relations,” according to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Sheikh Hasina will hold talks with PM Modi tomorrow, followed by the signing of some key agreements between the two countries. She will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to call on the Bangladesh PM.

Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Modi and his Union Council of Ministers on 9 une.