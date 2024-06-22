Modi holds bilateral talks with Sheikh Hasina; energy, trade, defence cooperation key issues discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed several issues of bilateral interests, including development partnership, energy, water resources, trade, and defence cooperation among others.

“A relationship serving as a role model for neighbourhood partnership! PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh held talks to further deepen historic ties between the two countries.The talks covered a range of areas of bilateral cooperation including development partnership, energy, water resources, trade, defence cooperation, and more,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

Hasina, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, was extended a warm welcome by PM Modi. This was her second India visit in less than a fortnight. The Bangladeshi PM had attended Modi’s swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.

Jaiswal said that the two leaders have met 10 times since 2019, making “unprecedented transformations in the relationship.”

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hasina was accorded with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan as the first guest on a bilateral state visit after the formation of the NDA government.

“A ceremonial welcome for a special partner! PM @narendramodi received PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as the first guest on a bilateral State Visit after the formation of the new government in India,” Jaiswal said in a post on ‘X’ and shared the pictures.

Before meeting the prime minister, the Bangladeshi PM went to Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

“A heartfelt homage to Bapu! PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Mahatma’s ideals continue to serve as guiding principles of our close and warm relationship,” the MEA spokesperson said.