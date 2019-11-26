The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed his visit to Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in order to pay his respect for Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking to the reporters at the Eden Gardens after the historic pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh, Ganguly said that he would go to Bangladesh “only for her (PM Hasina)”.

“I will go to Bangladesh on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday in March only for her, because she is really unbelievable,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

He added, “Honourable prime minister is unbelievable. She is an amazing person. A prime minister saying that I will not go to the hotel, I will watch the entire day. One cannot imagine that. So, please send my love and well wishes to her.”

Bangladesh lost the pink-ball Test and also the two-match series drastically against a much-stronger Indian side. But Ganguly-led BCCI had made sure to turn the occasion, first-ever Day-Nigh Test for both India and Bangladesh, into a grand ceremony where a host of Bangladeshi dignitaries were present alongside their PM.

Reportedly, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are planning to host a couple of Twenty-20 Internationals (T20I) between a combined eleven from the Asian countries and the rest of the world namely Asia XI and World XI respectively.

The matches will be organised in Dhaka to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The BCB have asked BCCI to allow seven top Indian players to play for the Asia XI. The cricket governing body of Bangladesh want Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Jaspirt Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.