Bangla vessels intercepted off Odisha coast, 78 Bangladeshi nationals detained

The Paradip unit of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted two Bangladeshi fishing vessels operating near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) within Indian waters and detained 78 crews of the foreign vessel, the Coast Guard personnel said on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Ship Amogh, which was on routine surveillance on sea waters as part of safeguarding maritime security, spotted the Bangla vessels trespassing into Indian sea waters. Upon interception, they were found engaged in unauthorized fishing activities, contravening international maritime laws and bilateral agreements.

The vessels, “FV Laila-2” and “FV Meghna-5”, registered in Bangladesh with 78 crew members (41 & 37 ,respectively) were inspected and total fish catches of approx. 160 ton was found onboard during boarding. Subsequently, vessels were booked under Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981. Both vessels were later escorted to Paradeep for further investigation. The matter is being coordinated with concerned authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs and fisheries departments to ensure appropriate action, they added.

Advertisement