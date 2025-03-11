Five Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Delhi arrested

Intensifying its crackdown on foreigners staying illegally in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday arrested five Bangladeshi nationals, two from Sadar Bazar and three from Outer Delhi, it said on Tuesday.

The arrests were followed by the scrutiny of their documents in which it was found that they were living illegally in India and procured government documents through illegal means, said an official.

He added that they have been placed in detention centres for deportation through the Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO).

The action followed an ongoing crackdown against illegal foreign residents in India, following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In January, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the Delhi Police to launch a special mission to identify Bangladeshi immigrants living in the national capital.

Notably, the police on Monday issued guidelines for renting property to foreign nationals. As per the directives, every person who is renting out property to a foreigner is required to maintain a register as per the prescribed format and the same is to be produced for inspection on demand by any Registration Officer, Magistrate or a police officer not below the rank of a Head Constable.

Further, it is also obligatory on the part of the property owner and administrator to get their foreign tenants verified for their antecedents, by submitting their details with their local police station.

Earlier on March 6, the Delhi Police arrested two Bangladeshi immigrants from the Punjabi Bagh area of West Delhi.