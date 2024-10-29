Bandi Sanjay demands public apology from KTR

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of a defamation notice served on him by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with a public apology from the latter. Kumar dismissed the allegations raised against him as false and baseless. Rao served the defamation notice on 22 October following a press conference held by Kumar on 19 October, but the BJP leader denied mentioning Rao during the press conference.

In his reply to the legal notice through his advocate, Bandi Sanjay claimed that KT Rama Rao had himself categorically admitted to phone tapping under the then BRS government during a party meeting with leaders of the Malkajgiri constituency, asserting that it, therefore, could not be deemed as an allegation. He cited a video clip from the BRS party’s YouTube channel as evidence.

“The statements attributed to my client are neither defamatory nor baseless, and there is no intent to tarnish anyone’s reputation. My client further states that he did not misuse his position as an Hon’ble Minister of State for Home Affairs or as a member of the Lok Sabha to target your client or any particular individual associated with him. Moreover, based on public knowledge and in the interest of the public, my client reiterates that there was no intention to harm your client’s goodwill, nor does he have any malicious objective to impugn your client’s goodwill and reputation,” said the reply sent by Bandi Sanjay’s advocate.

Advertisement

He also stated that the BJP leader would not be deterred by intimidation or threats of legal action against him. He then demanded the withdrawal of the legal notice and all allegations raised against him within seven days. He threatened to initiate legal action against Rao if he did not issue a public apology to Bandi Sanjay through the media during this period.