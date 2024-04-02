Banda jail official receives death threat after Mukhtar Ansari’s death

The Senior Superintendent of Banda jail, where gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was lodged before he died last week, received a death threat on his phone, the police said.

The call was made on his official mobile number in the early morning hours of Friday (March 29) and an FIR was lodged late on Sunday night against an unidentified person, said police officials.

Ansari was lodged in Banda prison since April 2021, after he was brought to Uttar Pradesh from Punjab’s Ropar jail. He died on March 28 due to cardiac arrest.

The call was received a few hours after Ansari passed away.

According to the FIR lodged at the Banda police station, Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma received a call on his Close User Group (CUG) number around 1.37 a.m. on March 29.

In the 14-second call, the caller issued death threat to the Jail Superintendent and used abusive language.

The phone call was made from a landline number with STD code 0135, which belongs to Dehradun.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have sought the help of Uttarakhand Police to trace the caller.