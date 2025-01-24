Ban on liquor sale and consumption at 19 places in MP

The Madhya Pradesh BJP government has decided to impose a complete ban on sale and consumption of liquor by closing down all alcohol shops at 19 different places, including 17 holy towns, in the state including Ujjain, thE hometown of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, where the world famous Lord Mahakaleshwar Temple is situated.

The state cabinet gave its nod to the decision today at its meeting presided by the CM and held at the holy city of Maheshwar in Khargone district to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilya Bai Holkar.

Advertisement

“In the first phase to achieve an end to drinking in the state, the liquor vends in 17 holy towns will be shut down. Such shops won’t be shifted to other places as well. These outlets will be closed for good, according to the decision taken in the cabinet meeting,” the CM told media persons after the cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

The 19 places that will see complete prohibition include one Municipal Corporation, six Nagar Palikas, six Nagar Parishads and six village panchayats.

“The limits of Ujjain Municipal Corporation will have a complete shutdown of all liquor shops,” Dr Yadav stated.

He said that as per the decision, the liquor shops under the areas of Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Maihar Nagar Palikas would be closed down for good.

He said that similarly the liquor vends in the limits of Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak Nagar Parishads will be locked down completely.

Likewise liquor outlets in the six village panchayat areas of Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Kundalpur, Bandakpur and Barmankhurd will also be closed.

The CM added that the already existing liquor ban in the five km periphery of holy Narmada River would continue unhindered.