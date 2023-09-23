Ban on internet services in Manipur to be lifted from today: CM Biren Singh

After The ban on internet services in violence-hit Manipur will be lifted from Today as the Northeastern state slowly returns to normalcy, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Saturday.

Both mobile and broadband internet services were snapped in Manipur on May 3 when the state witnessed first spell of ethnic violence between Meitei and KuKi communities. Later, the ban on broadband services was partially lifted under some conditions.

“As precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and videos, photos, messages, which might affect the law and order situation of the state, the state government imposed a ban on internet. But from Today onwards, the internet ban will be lifted,” the chief minister said.

Advertisement

The announcement has come a day after Biren Singh government’s warning to those who have in their possession illegal weapons looted from police stations during the violence. The government asked them to submit such weapons in 15 days.

“At the end of the 15 days, security forces, both the central and state will undertake a strong and comprehensive search operation all over the state to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per law,” a government press release said.