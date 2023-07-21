Ban imposed on carrying sharp edged weapons in Srinagar district

Following the recent stabbing incidents in many areas of Srinagar district, District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Friday imposed a ban on the sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons at public places across the district.

A series of stabbing incidents have been reported at Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh and Rambagh.

In this regard, an order has been issued by the District Magistrate, Srinagar, under Section 144 CrPC.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, had reported that during the past few months, there have been multiple incidents of stabbing using sharp edged weapons in Srinagar district.

As per the DM’s order, possession of “sharp-edged weapons whose blade is more than nine inches long or whose blade is more than two inches wide for any purpose other than domestic, agricultural, scientific, and industrial is a cognizable offence under Arms Act 1959.”

The ban shall be applicable to the business establishments engaged in sale and purchase of such weapons.

The order further reads that “the ban shall apply to all individuals except law enforcement agencies, Individuals possessing such weapons for legitimate occupational purposes (e.g butchers, carpenters, electricians, chefs, etc).”

People have been asked to surrender such sharp edged weapons in the nearest police station within next 72 hours after which such weapons shall be seized by District Police Srinagar and appropriate action shall be initiated under the law.