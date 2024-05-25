Ballia no longer longs for development: Yogi

Expressing his admiration for the zeal and enthusiasm of the people of Ballia who braved the scorching heat to attend his rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Ballia no longer yearns for development.

Addressing a public meeting at Baba Laxman Das Inter College Ground in Bairiya, Yogi said, “You have voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and as a result, development, security, respect, and welfare schemes for the poor are being rapidly implemented.”

Listing the development projects in Ballia, Yogi mentioned that the government has established a Government Polytechnic, Government College, and Inter College in the area. Additionally, Rs 14 crore has been allocated for providing solar lights to every house in Nauranga.

He also highlighted ongoing projects, including the construction of a bus stand, a medical college, waterway development, and flood protection works.

Encouraging voters to support Rajya Sabha MP and Ballia Lok Sabha candidate Neeraj Shekhar, the CM said: “To honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, the BJP has fielded Neeraj Shekhar as its candidate. It is believed that the BJP will surpass 400 seats on June 4 by winning the Ballia seat.”

CM Yogi also paid tribute to the great freedom fighters Mangal Pandey and Veer Chittu Pandey. Honoring the former Prime Minister, he remarked that Chandrashekhar ji brought Ballia’s identity to the world’s stage.

CM Yogi stated that the entire election has come down to a choice between Ram Bhakts (devotees of Ram) and Ram Drohis (traitors of Ram).

“Ram Drohis fire upon Ram devotees. They show sympathy towards terrorists and Naxalites. They are distressed by India’s development, disapprove of welfare schemes for the poor, and exploiting the poor has become their creed.”

In contrast, Yogi highlighted that the team of Ram devotees is working to build ‘Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat’. He noted that after 500 years, Ram Lalla not only resides in Ayodhya but also celebrates his birth anniversary and plays Holi. Today, Ayodhya resembles the Tretayug era.

According to Yogi, the SP and Congress are incapable of building the Ram Mandir, providing development, ensuring welfare for the poor, and delivering security, as every major mafia is under their patronage.

In a scathing critique of Congress-SP, Yogi Adityanath highlighted that during their tenure, the morning headlines were often dominated by corruption scandals, swiftly followed by reports of terrorist activities by evening.

He continued, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, Naxalite and terrorist organizations were eradicated in just ten years. Terrorism has ended due to the government’s strong will and decisive actions. In the state, the mafias who used to roam around freely and shoot people have been reduced to dust. It is the government’s duty to ensure the security of its citizens.”

Yogi emphasized that Pakistan understands that the new India does not provoke, and it doesn’t spare those who do.

“Who understands this better than Ballia? Ballia never accepted slavery. While the country gained independence in 1947, Ballia declared its independence in 1942. Many development projects have been undertaken. The Purvanchal Expressway’s link expressway will extend up to Ballia, and this project is progressing rapidly.”

He also mentioned the enhancement of connectivity with four-lane roads, solutions to flood issues, and the export of locally grown vegetables to global markets from Ballia. “The hospital that Chandrashekhar ji built in his village has been made operational by our government.”

The CM emphasized that BJP and its allies uphold respect for development and heritage. He criticized Congress and its allies Trinamool, RJD, and SP for playing with public sentiments.

“Trinamool is threatening saints and sages in Bengal, questioning why they talk about religion. What will the saints and sages do if they do not discuss religion?”

He condemned their manifesto as a betrayal to the country, stating, “They propose in their manifesto that if they come to power, they will provide reservation to Muslims, thus cutting the reservation meant for backward classes, scheduled castes, and tribes. BJP will not permit reservation based on religion.”

Yogi further warned, “It is said that they will enforce personal laws after coming to power, essentially imposing Taliban-like rule within India. This means daughters won’t be able to attend school, and women will be confined to their homes.”

“We will not allow Sharia law to be implemented in India. If they come to power, they talk about the freedom of food for minorities. While Muslims may consume beef, Hindus revere cows as their mother. We will not tolerate cow slaughter.”