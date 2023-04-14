Badal slams Punjab government

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the common man as well as the entire transport sector was suffering in Punjab due to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s failure in issuing smart card driving licenses for the last more than four months.

In a statement here, the SAD president said truckers operating outside the state were facing challans up to Rs 10,000 at barricades due to the government’s failure to issue the smart cards.

He said fitness certificates were also being delayed leading to losses for bus and truck owners. “Delay in issuance of no objection certificate is leading to delay in transfer of vehicles in case of sale as well as problems in paying loans for the same,” Badal said.

The SAD chief said people buying new trucks were unable to attach them with truck unions till they were issued registration certificates. He said the simultaneous problem of shortage of staff was resulting in a huge waiting list for issuance of fitness certificates with a pendency of three months now.

Badal said though the government had recently passed instructions that valid RC (vehicle registration certificates) documents and driving licenses uploaded on the mParivahan App and DigiLocker App should be accepted, truckers were facing problems in showing the documents at barriers due to lack of internet facility besides ignorance about the Apps amongst checking staff at inter-State barriers.

Asserting that lakhs of people were affected including the common man who was finding it difficult to sell their vehicles and get the registration certificate transferred, Badal said “immediate action is required against the contractor responsible for this delay.

Badal said the excuse there was a global shortage of smart cards was being played out for months. He also castigated the state transport department for not making alternative arrangements following the failure of the contractor to issue printed copies of registration certificates.

He said the contractor should be held responsible for penalties being imposed on truckers. The SAD chief also demanded filling up of all vacant posts at district transport officers, saying people were being harassed due to shortage of staff.