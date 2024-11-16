Badal resigns as Shiromani Akali Dal president

In a significant political development, Sukhbir Singh Badal has stepped down as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), marking the end of his nearly 15-year long tenure at the helm of Punjab’s oldest regional political party.

Senior party leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said in a post on X on Saturday that the “SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal submitted his resignation to the working Committee of the party today to pave the way for the election of new President.”

A former minister, Cheema further said in the post: “He thanked all the party leaders & workers for expressing confidence in his leadership and extending wholehearted support & cooperation throughout the tenure.”

According to sources, the move is part of a broader strategy to revamp the party’s leadership and strengthen its position ahead of the 2027 state Assembly elections.The SAD has faced significant challenges in recent years, including a dwindling vote share and criticism over its handling of key issues such as the sacrilege cases and its alliance with the BJP, which ended in 2020. The party is now expected to announce an interim leadership committee while preparing for a formal election of a new president.

Speculations are rife about the possible contenders, including young leaders who may bring a fresh perspective to the SAD’s leadership. Political analysts see this development as an opportunity for the Akali Dal to reconnect with its grassroots and redefine its political strategy. With Punjab’s political landscape evolving rapidly, the SAD’s leadership transition will play a crucial role in determining its future trajectory.

It is worth mentioning that the Akal Takht Sahib had declared 62-year-old Badal ‘tankhaiya’ or guilty of violating the Sikh religious code of conduct on August 30 this year. However, a day before on this August 29, Badal had appointed Balwinder Singh Bhundar, the working president of the party.

It is learnt that Bhundar has called an emergency meeting of the SAD’s Working Committee on Monday at party headquarters in Chandigarh, which will take up the resignation submitted by Badal. The party’s organizational polls are due on December 14.