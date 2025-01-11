Baby girl found injured with throat slit

A newborn baby girl was found in a waste dump in a seriously injured condition with her throat slit and profusely bleeding in the Pachor town of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Passersby heard the baby’s cries and saw her in the waste dump. They immediately informed the police. A police team reached the spot and rushed the girl to the Pachor Civil Hospital. She was admitted in a critical condition and doctors immediately began treatment.

The doctors at the hospital said that the baby girl is just about a day or two old. Her condition became critical due to the deep cut on her throat that caused bleeding and the cold weather worsened her situation further. Doctors expressed hope that the baby girl’s life would be saved but she would require prolonged treatment.

Police suspect that either the mother or the father of the baby girl or someone else could be behind the horrid act. The police have registered a case and begun investigations and are scanning footage from CCTV cameras to ascertain the identity of the perpetrator.