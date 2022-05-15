Baby girl among six killed in Road mishap in Sirohi district

A two-month-old baby girl was among six persons killed on Sunday when their van rammed into a trolla on Beawar-Pindwara 4 lane highway at Uthman Toll Plaza, 21 km away from Sirohi district in Rajasthan on Sunday morning. Two more vehicles carrying passengers also hit the trolla leaving five injured.

The deceased included Poonam, 2 months, her mother Poni, 30 years, Unaram (driver), 45 years, his daughter Sugna, 18, Champa Devi, 60, and Lalita Devi, 50, SHO of Paldi Police Station K Ram told SNS.

The injured were rushed to the Sirohi Government hospital’s trauma centre. The multiple collision of vehicles occurred when the trolla lost its control and hit a truck approaching from the opposite direction of Shivganj town. And as a result, the ill-fated vehicles rammed into the trolla killing six persons and leaving at least five seriously injured, according to the SHO.