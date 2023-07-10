UP: 9 killed in road mishap

A major accident took place on Monday in Leelapur area of Pratapgarh where nine people travelling in a tempo died on the spot when the tanker crushed their vehicle. Several people were also injured in the accident.

Police said that the accident happened at Mohanganj market when both the vehicles collided head on. After the collision, the speeding gas tanker overturned on the tempo in which nine people died on the spot.

Four of the dead have been identified as Rambaran Singh (40), Satish (35), Vimla (38) and Sanjay (40). The identity of the rest was yet to be established.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while expressing his condolences on the death of people in the accident, has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.