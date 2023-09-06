Assam: 7 people killed in road mishap

Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a road accident in Kakopathar, located at Tinsukia district in Upper Assam in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Local media reports indicated that the accident resulted in injuries to a total of 11 people, with seven of them, including several women, tragically losing their lives at the scene.

Among the injured, five individuals are reported to be in critical condition and are currently receiving intensive medical care.

The identities of the deceased victims have been confirmed as Paben Moran, the driver of the Tata Magic, Bili Baruah, Rini Gogoi, Mihidhar Neog, and Jonali Moran. However, authorities are still working to establish the identities of two of the deceased individuals.

According to available information, the group of people involved in the accident was traveling in a Tata Magic vehicle with registration number AR 20A 1093. They were returning home from the weekly market in Doom Dooma town when the tragic incident occurred.

It is worth noting that the accident, which resulted in the loss of at least seven lives and numerous

Preliminary reports have also indicated that the driver of the truck was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The death toll from the incident is anticipated to increase as more information becomes available.