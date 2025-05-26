Babulal Marandi writes to Guv seeking amendments to New Excise Policy

BJP state president and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has written to Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, urging intervention in the newly approved excise policy of the state government. In his letter, Marandi expressed serious concerns about the policy framework governing the allotment and operation of liquor shops, describing it as flawed, inequitable, and prone to monopolisation.

Referring to the decision taken in the state cabinet meeting held on 15 May, the veteran leader pointed out that allowing a single individual or establishment to run up to 36 liquor shops statewide—three units per district—creates an unfair advantage for large commercial players while limiting opportunities for small traders and unemployed youth. He said that this policy, like previous excise models introduced by the present government, is unlikely to serve either the interests of the state exchequer or those of marginalised communities.

Advertisement

Marandi noted that earlier excise regimes had led to widespread overpricing of liquor, illicit profiteering, and significant loss of revenue. He claimed that the actual economic beneficiaries were liquor cartels and middlemen, while the state failed to generate the intended revenue or promote inclusive entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

In the letter, Marandi urged the Governor to recommend corrective measures to the state government. He suggested that, on the lines of central government norms for petrol pump and gas agency allotments, preference should be given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, differently abled individuals, and ex-servicemen in the allotment of both country liquor and IMFL shops.

He also proposed a ‘one person, one shop’ policy to broaden participation and prevent the formation of monopolies. Further, he demanded that the 75 per cent local reservation policy introduced by the cabinet for private-sector jobs should also be extended to the retail liquor sector.

The BJP leader underscored that a significant number of tribal and Dalit women in rural areas still depend on traditional forms of local brewing for survival, and that their socio-economic realities must not be overlooked while framing policy. He said the current draft of the excise policy risks excluding these communities instead of integrating them into formal channels of economic activity.

Positioning his appeal as a matter of public interest, Marandi called upon the Governor to issue appropriate directions to the Chief Minister, so that the excise policy may be made more transparent, inclusive, and beneficial to the state. The move comes at a politically crucial juncture, with liquor policy remaining a sensitive issue in Jharkhand’s administrative and electoral landscape.