Azam Khan refused to meet UP Congress president, say jail authorities

The proposed meeting between Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in the Sitapur district jail fizzled out after the SP leader reportedly refused to meet Rai on Thursday.

Congress leaders said when Ajay Rai reached the Sitapur jail to meet Azam, the jail officials told him that he did not want to meet him. Rai charged the jail administration with working under the pressure of the government and forcing Azam not to meet him.

He said neither through a phone call nor in writing Azam Khan conveyed that he did not want to meet him.

Rai alleged that the BJP was harassing Azam Khan, his wife, and his son. This excess is not right. “Congress will definitely fight the battle of Azam Khan and will share his suffering,” he said.

On the other hand, SP leadership was not comfortable about Congress leaders meeting Azam Khan as it could have an impact on the Muslim vote bank in favour of the grand old party. SP President Akhilesh Yadav yesterday stated that Congress leaders were also behind the harassment of Azam Khan.

According to the jail administration, there is a rule that only one person can meet him in a week. Since Azam’s son Adeeb met him on Wednesday, the next meeting is possible only next week.

At the same time, according to jail sources, Azam told the jail officials that he did not want to meet any politician. He just wants to meet his family members.

Supporting the jail authorities, Sitapur District President of the Samajwadi Party Chhatrapal Yadav said he was not aware that Azam Khan refused to meet Ajay Rai.

“Azam Khan is being treated like a common prisoner and as per the jail manual, only one person can meet him in a week. Already his son had met him this week and this could be a reason for his refusal,” he added.