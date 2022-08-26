Azad blames Rahul Gandhi for “destruction” of Congress party

Soon after Ghulam Nabi Azad tendered his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he has blamed Rahul Gandhi for the same and destruction of the party.

Levelling serious allegation, Azad has said that proxies are propped up for the president’s post, who will only be a mere puppet. “They were abused, humiliated, insulted and vilified in a specially summoned meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee meeting after their letter seeking reforms in the party in 2020 which was signed by 23 leaders,” alleged Azad.

Meanwhile, as per sources, Azad may form a new party. His resignation comes weeks after he resigned from the post of Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee.

In a letter to party President Sonia Gandhi, he has stated that the party has lost “both the will and the ability under tutelage of the conterie that runs AICC to fight for what is right for India”.

In a five page resignation, Azad has further mentioned that, “It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a century-old association with the Indian National Congress.”

Azad has also resigned amidst polls for Congress president was deferred.

He has also said, “Unfortunately, the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now “proxies are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party. This experiment is doomed to fail because the party has been so comprehensively destroyed that the situation has become irretrievable. Moreover, the ‘chosen one’ would be nothing more than a puppet on a string.”

He said at the national level the Congress has conceded the political space available to the BJP and state level space to regional parties.

Without taking the name of Rahul Gnadhi, he has alleged that, “This all happened because the leadership in the past eight years has tried to foist a non-serious individual at the helm of the party.”

Azad alleged that in August 2020 when he and 22 other senior colleagues, including former Union Ministers and Chief Ministers wrote to Sonia Gandhi to flag the abysmal drift in the party, the “coterie” choose to “unleash its sycophants on us and got us attacked, vilified and humiliated in the most crude manner possible”.

The veteran leader alleged that on the directions of the coterie that runs the AICC today his mock funeral procession was taken out in Jammu and those who committed this indiscipline were feted in Delhi by the General Secretaries of the AICC and Rahul Gandhi personally.

“Subsequently the same coterie unleashed its goondas to physically attack the residence of a former Ministerial Colleague Sh. Kapil Sibal who incidentally was defending you and your kin in the courts of Law for your alleged attacks of omission and commission,” Azad wrote in the letter.

He said that the only crime committed by the 23 senior leaders, who wrote that letter out of concern for the party, is that they pointed out the reasons for the weaknesses in the party and the remedies thereof.

(With inputs from IANS)